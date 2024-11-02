PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PCG opened at $20.04 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

