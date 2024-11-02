Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Philip Morris International traded as high as $133.51 and last traded at $133.51, with a volume of 100090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.