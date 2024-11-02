Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 55.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.