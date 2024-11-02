PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $821.51 million, a P/E ratio of 208.42 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAA. Truist Financial cut their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

