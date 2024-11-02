ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 6th

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of RXL stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $117.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

