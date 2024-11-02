ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 6th

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance
Shares of RXL stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $117.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.
About ProShares Ultra Health Care
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Health Care
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.