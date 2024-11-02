Q1 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Boosted by B. Riley

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Articles

