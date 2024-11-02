Q3 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Issued By Desjardins

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.
TSE:PBH opened at C$86.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.61. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.
In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.86%.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
