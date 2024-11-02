Q3 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Issued By Desjardins

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$86.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.61. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.

Insider Transactions at Premium Brands

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.