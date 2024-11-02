Q3 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Issued By Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $53.84 and a one year high of $101.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,761.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,267,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

