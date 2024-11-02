Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:DFY Issued By Cormark

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

DFY has been the subject of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.97. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.86.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.