Q3 Earnings Forecast for Zedcor Issued By Raymond James

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zedcor in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zedcor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Zedcor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVE:ZDC opened at C$2.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51. Zedcor has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$281.53 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50. In other Zedcor news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$58,332.75. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$238,987.50. Insiders have bought a total of 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,477 over the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Further Reading

