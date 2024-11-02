Q3 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy Cut by Roth Capital

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. HighPeak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 17,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,016.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,805,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,482,925. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206 in the last ninety days. 77.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.