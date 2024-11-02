Q3 EPS Forecast for Piedmont Lithium Reduced by Analyst

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

PLL opened at $13.43 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

