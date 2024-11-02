Q4 Earnings Estimate for K-Bro Linen Issued By Stifel Canada

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 3.5 %

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$30.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.57 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.03%.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

