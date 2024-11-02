Q4 EPS Estimates for Kadant Reduced by Barrington Research

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. Kadant has a one year low of $231.83 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Kadant by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

