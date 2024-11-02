Q4 EPS Forecast for Columbia Sportswear Lowered by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

