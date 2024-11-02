QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $19.91 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

