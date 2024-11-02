Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$467.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

