Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of TSE:PD FY2024 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $17.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.90.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.58. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$67.46 and a one year high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.