Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:TXG Q3 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Shares of TXG opened at C$30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$32.10.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

