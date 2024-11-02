Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of Stantec Q3 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

STN opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stantec by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

