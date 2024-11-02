Raymond James Predicts Increased Earnings for Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$79.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.73 million.

In related news, insider Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. bought 717,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,755.34.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

