Realty Income (O) to Release Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY24 guidance at $4.19-4.28 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

