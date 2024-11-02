Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $75.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.