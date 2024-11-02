Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 NETSTREIT 0 4 5 1 2.70

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and NETSTREIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.71 -$196.79 million ($1.80) -2.83 NETSTREIT $131.90 million 8.96 $6.84 million $0.07 218.29

NETSTREIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -60.08% -24.59% -8.33% NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25%

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

