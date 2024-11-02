RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.04 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

