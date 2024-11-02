Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing dated October 30, 2024, that John Proust, Murray Flanigan, and Benjamin Mossman have resigned from their positions as directors of the company. The resignations, as stated in the filing, were not a result of any disputes with Rise Gold Corp concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

Following these resignations, the board of directors and officers of Rise Gold Corp have been restructured. The current directors of the corporation are Thomas I. Vehrs, Daniel Oliver Jr., Lawrence W. Lepard, and Clynton R. Nauman. The officers now include Joseph E. Mullin III as the Chief Executive Officer and President, and Vince Boon as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Additionally, the audit committee comprises Thomas I. Vehrs, Daniel Oliver Jr., and Lawrence W. Lepard.

The company also included in the filing a press release dated October 30, 2024, as well as an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

As per the disclosure, Rise Gold Corp is affirming compliance with all necessary regulations and standards as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing was officially signed on October 30, 2024, by Joseph Mullin, President and CEO of Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

