Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing dated October 30, 2024, that John Proust, Murray Flanigan, and Benjamin Mossman have resigned from their positions as directors of the company. The resignations, as stated in the filing, were not a result of any disputes with Rise Gold Corp concerning its operations, policies, or practices.
Following these resignations, the board of directors and officers of Rise Gold Corp have been restructured. The current directors of the corporation are Thomas I. Vehrs, Daniel Oliver Jr., Lawrence W. Lepard, and Clynton R. Nauman. The officers now include Joseph E. Mullin III as the Chief Executive Officer and President, and Vince Boon as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Additionally, the audit committee comprises Thomas I. Vehrs, Daniel Oliver Jr., and Lawrence W. Lepard.
As per the disclosure, Rise Gold Corp is affirming compliance with all necessary regulations and standards as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing was officially signed on October 30, 2024, by Joseph Mullin, President and CEO of Rise Gold Corp.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rise Gold’s 8K filing here.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rise Gold
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?