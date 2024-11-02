Robert W. Baird Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $150.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.29.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.