Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
