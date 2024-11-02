Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for SMP Q4 Earnings

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,197,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

