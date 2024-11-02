Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $870,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,634. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

