Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXE. Stephens increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.98%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

