Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 117.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 13,968.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

RGLD opened at $145.45 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.