S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.68 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.24 ($0.50). Approximately 635,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,616,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.56 ($0.49).

The firm has a market cap of £232.22 million, a PE ratio of 3,824.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.30.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

