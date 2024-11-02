Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,084,834.10 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,988,916.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,018,241.44.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.