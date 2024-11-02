Sanmina (SANM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.8 %

Sanmina stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,596.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,632 shares of company stock worth $6,644,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

