Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,348 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

