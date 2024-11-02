Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 954,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 914,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

