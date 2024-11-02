SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
SeaChange International Company Profile
