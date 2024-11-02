Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of PAA FY2025 Earnings

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAA opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 115.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

