Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive View of PayPal FY2024 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PayPal by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,492,000 after purchasing an additional 899,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

