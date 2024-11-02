Seaport Res Ptn Lifts Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.79.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $165.27 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $169.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

