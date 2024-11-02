SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,803.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,074,922. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,972,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,082,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:S opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

