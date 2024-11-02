Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Rises By 5.1%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IZM opened at $2.11 on Friday. ICZOOM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

About ICZOOM Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.