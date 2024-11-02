Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 6.1%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,943.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,962.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,018.00. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,943.50 and a 52-week high of $2,943.50.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

