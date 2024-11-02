Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 6.1%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Interroll Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,943.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,962.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,018.00. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,943.50 and a 52-week high of $2,943.50.
Interroll Company Profile
