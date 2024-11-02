Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Decreases By 5.1%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 21,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

