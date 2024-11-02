Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Grows By 5.9%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURCF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Kureha has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

Get Kureha alerts:

About Kureha

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fiber, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.