Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Grows By 5.9%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kureha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KURCF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Kureha has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.52.
About Kureha
