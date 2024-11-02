Short Interest in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declines By 5.0%

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.6 %

LAMR opened at $131.25 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,554,000 after buying an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

