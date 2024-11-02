Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Drops By 6.4%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,414,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 3,649,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,276.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

