Sidoti Csr Comments on HNI’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for HNI in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

HNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HNI opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. HNI has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,691.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HNI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in HNI by 4,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

