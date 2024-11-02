Sidoti Csr Comments on Unifi’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unifi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

NYSE UFI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Unifi by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Unifi by 74.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

